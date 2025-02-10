L&G hunts for chair John Kingman successor ahead of retirement - reports

FTSE 100 insurance and asset management group Legal & General is set to begin its search for a successor to its outgoing chair John Kingman.
The firm is due to appoint headhunters soon to oversee the recruitment process, according to reports from Sky News. L&G asset management arm becomes latest to distance itself from SDR labels Kingman's nine-year term is set to end in October this year, with reports claiming he could step down and retire earlier at its 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 June. In December 2024, L&G revealed a swathe of board changes as part of its longer-term succession planning, which saw Lesley Knox and Philip Broadley retire as non-executive directors at the end of 2024, following a nine-year ...
