L&G hunts for chair John Kingman successor ahead of retirement - reports

The firm is due to appoint headhunters soon to oversee the recruitment process, according to reports from Sky News. L&G asset management arm becomes latest to distance itself from SDR labels Kingman's nine-year term is set to end in October this year, with reports claiming he could step down and retire earlier at its 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 June. In December 2024, L&G revealed a swathe of board changes as part of its longer-term succession planning, which saw Lesley Knox and Philip Broadley retire as non-executive directors at the end of 2024, following a nine-year ...