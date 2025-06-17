Legal & General puts asset management front and centre as it reiterates private markets push

FTSE 100 giant Legal & General has thrust its asset management business to the fore as it seeks to gain a larger chunk of the rapidly growing asset allocation to private markets and expand internationally.
At an investor event today (17 June), L&G's asset management CEO, Eric Adler, who joined the firm late last year, said the company has been focusing on the "need for greater scale in private markets capabilities". Adler and L&G's CEO, António Simões, doubled down on their existing commitment to grow the firm's private markets assets under management (AUM) to £85bn by 2028, from its £57bn level at the end of the most recent financial year. Legal & General to cut jobs in revamped asset management arm The asset manager CEO explained that L&G intends to do this by scaling its UK real...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes