Lazard Asset Management
London-based global adviser
Lazard Asset Management has a history dating back to 1848, and has served as a trusted advisor to governments, businesses, and individuals around the world, managing investment portfolios and providing investment advice to institutional and individual investors. The firm now operates from 18 cities across 13 countries with a global staff of more than 750. Upwards of 300 investment personnel manage assets across a range of global, regional and country-specific strategies - both traditional and alternative - in listed equity and fixed income.
Why EM companies need to live up to expectations this year
Earnings growth is projected by some market strategists to bounce back in emerging markets in 2017 following five lacklustre years, writes James Donald, head of emerging markets at Lazard Asset Management.
Emerging markets continue to face a number of macroeconomic challenges, often linked with the dramatic falls in commodity prices and political risks that investors must discount for.
Martin Flood, manager of the Lazard US Equity Concentrated fund, on why he believes US consumers can continue to drive economic growth as middle class fortunes improve.
Martin Flood, manager of the Lazard US Equity Concentrated fund, explains the case for US equities despite their current premium valuation levels.
China's 'new economy', focused on consumer demand and the service sectors, is accelerating.
Nikko Asset Management has expanded its global fixed income team with the hire of fund manager Holger Mertens from Lazard.