Lazard Asset Management

London-based global adviser

Lazard Asset Management has a history dating back to 1848, and has served as a trusted advisor to governments, businesses, and individuals around the world, managing investment portfolios and providing investment advice to institutional and individual investors. The firm now operates from 18 cities across 13 countries with a global staff of more than 750. Upwards of 300 investment personnel manage assets across a range of global, regional and country-specific strategies - both traditional and alternative - in listed equity and fixed income.