Powell maintains 'hawkish tilt' at Jackson Hole

While Powell acknowledged inflation in the US was well past its peak, he warned that it still remained "too high", and rates could remain higher for longer.

"We are prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective," the Fed chair added.

Jason England, fixed income portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, noted the contrast between Powell's "Volkeresque hawkish speech" last year, and a "less stern" one this time, though still with a "hawkish tilt".

"Powell noted that despite recent more favourable inflation data, the process still has a long way to go, and two months of good data is only the beginning," England said.

Whitney Watson, co-head and co-CIO of fixed income and liquidity solutions for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, agreed, arguing Powell refused to send a "strong signal on near term policy", instead preferring to emphasise data.

Powell indirectly acknowledged the fact that economic resilience may imply the neutral rate is higher than estimates in the short-run, Watson said, though also emphasised the uncertainty of the lagged impact of policy.

There was likely to be "significant further drag in the pipeline", the Fed chair said last week, but the central bank was focused on the upside risk of inflation.

"Big picture, we believe the sentiment was consistent with a higher-for-longer rate regime as opposed to additional near-term tightening," Watson concluded.

Powell also "made it clear" that the Fed intended to stick to its 2% target, argued England, "silencing any chatter from economists to increase the target".

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, said the speech "should give investors confidence that rate hikes are likely over, absent an unexpected resurgence of inflation".

Temple described the speech as "largely in line with expectations", with Powell safely anchoring inflation expectations at 2%, while being "careful not to signal imminent additional tightening measures".

However, Michael Michaelides, fixed income analyst at Carmignac, said that while the Fed will not hike in September, the prospect of a November hike remained "in the balance".

He added: "Far from giving the ‘all clear' on inflation, [Powell] instead raised the prospect that further hikes could be needed if growth continues to be above trend or if the recent disinflationary trend stalls."

Markets currently give an 80.5% chance of the Fed keeping rates steady at its next meeting, compared to an 86% chance a week earlier, according to data from CME Group.

The probability the Fed will not hike in November declined even further, dropping from 53.9% a week ago to just 41.6% today.