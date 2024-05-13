Lazard AM bolsters global thematic equity team with portfolio manager hire

Lazard Asset Management has appointed Sarbjit Nahal as portfolio manager and analyst on the firm’s global thematic equity team.
Prior to joining Lazard, Nahal headed the global thematic investing team at London-based private asset management firm Signal Capital Partners, where he was responsible for integrating long-term themes into its investment decision-making process. Prior to his five-year tenure at the firm, he was managing director and global head of thematic strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Before that, he held thematic investment roles at Société Générale and Credit-Mutuel-CIC. Based in London, Nahal will work closely with Lazard's head of the global thematic team Steve Wreford and co-portfo...
