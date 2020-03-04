Latin America
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
The forces driving emerging market debt returns
Emerging market (EM) local currency debt looks set to extend gains in early 2020, as contained trade war fears and ample liquidity sustain investors' hunt for yield.
A tale of two sectors: The future of frontier and small emerging markets
Why the time has come for smaller countries to shine
The outlook for Latin America: An 'asset management revolution'?
AUM forecast to double by 2025
Janus Henderson distribution head departs
Greg Jones leaves after ten years
Wagstaff and Formica: Jupiter move was about getting back to something much more focused
Managers on steering the firm in a new direction
Schroders appoints co-heads of UK intermediary to replace US-bound Middleton
Sam Gold and Doug Abbott to take reins
Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'
Hard currency (HC) and local currency (LC) emerging market debt (EMD) have already delivered 13% and 10.3% this year respectively.
The unlikely sweet spot in unloved EM equities
The case for emerging market (EM) small caps on a long-term basis is compelling.
EM securities rebound in September with $38bn of inflows
'Pendular nature' to 2019 flows
Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August
Safe haven funds reward investors
Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?
A quality bias has been the right way to invest in emerging market equities for many decades.
Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab hit with $1.8bn Argentine bond losses - reports
In the wake of Monday's sell-off
Fever pitch: Why Argentina vs Colombia is more than just a game of two markets
LatAm giants' economies in focus ahead of Copa América
Invesco's Mustoe favours equities as 2018 volatility 'normal'
Levels close to those pre-Global Financial Crisis
Mobius trust pursues 20% tap issuance
Trading at a premium of 4.2%
Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK
Top foreign sectors to look out for over the year
Will Landers to leave BlackRock after 17 years
Managed Latin American IT since 2006
Was Brazil the 'last remaining hurdle' for emerging markets?
Brazilian election means less political uncertainty
European populism won't burn out - but is democracy dead?
Geopolitical impact on global markets
'Trump is both a saint and sinner!': LatAm funds dominate top-performing funds in July
Mixed emerging market bag
Schroders sees AUM drag from asset management division
Lack of new business
What were the best and worst performing funds of H1 2018?
Reviewing performance over the past six months