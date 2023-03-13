Better times on the horizon for emerging markets

Recent conditions have been challenging as investors have reduced risk in the face of rising global inflation, tightening monetary policies from central banks, and slowing global growth.

However, as we enter a new cycle with expectations of lower inflation and an easing US dollar, EMs will be well-positioned for the period ahead.

China, as always, is set to play a key role for EMs more broadly.

Investors increasingly look to emerging markets for higher returns

Although the relaxation of Covid restrictions has already led to a surge in cases (a trend that may continue for several more months), the benefits of China's reopening should become clearer by the middle of the year.

Valuations in China are the cheapest they have been this century and there are several catalysts for stocks to rerate.

As EMs in general transition away from manufacturing to internal consumption, consumers may drive growth in retail, banking, technology, and the internet. With investors sceptical and valuations attractive, EM equities look ripe for informed, disciplined stock investors. Our global investment teams continue to find attractive opportunities across different countries and sectors.

The Indian market is a core component of EM investing and despite its typically rich valuations, our research platform identifies selective opportunities where valuations can appear attractive, such as within the financials sector.

Fundamentals are encouraging

The financials sector is a large part of the EM universe and opportunity set, and our research indicates that the return on equity on offer from EM banks is relatively more attractive than that available from their developed market counterparts.

In particular, there is value in private banks such as ICICI Bank, the second largest private bank in India. ICICI has delivered positive earnings for 18 consecutive quarters and it is well-positioned to accelerate loan growth and gain market share.

Deep Dive: Frontier markets investment opportunities continue to shrink

Elsewhere, Axis Bank appears valued attractively. Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India, with a strong balance sheet and capital position that puts the company in a strong position to gain market share going forward.

We also continue to find opportunities in Brazil, where the political backdrop has been the dominant story of late. Localiza Rent A Car is the largest car rental company in Brazil and Latin America.

Technological improvement, evolving cultural factors and internal investment will allow the company to post strong growth.

Macro is important in EM

Overall, the investment case for EMs is appealing and worth investors' attention. China, in particular, looks attractive. It has been a bumpy road for the world's second largest economy, but the relaxation of Covid measures will provide a tailwind and we continue to find attractive investment opportunities.

Outside of China, we expect EM growth to slow this year given the lagged impact of past tightening and the likelihood of falling goods demand from developed markets.

Emerging markets may still outperform developed markets, however.

EM central banks began raising interest rates earlier than their developed market counterparts and are therefore further ahead in their hiking cycles, with several either close to the peak or finished. Interest rate cuts are now being priced in, although we feel this may be a little premature unless there is a deep economic slowdown.

The T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Committee, responsible for managing a suite of multi-asset strategies, is positioned overweight EM equities.

The team is also favourable on the outlook for EM debt, noting that yields are off peak but still look compelling as China reopening supports EM growth and boosts sentiment. Moderating inflation, and the peaking of central bank tightening, should also be supportive.

EM currencies and local yields remain at attractive levels, as investors remain cautious of risks. However, as the Fed eventually slows the pace of interest rate tightening and US dollar strength fades, EM currencies may benefit.

Ritu Vohora is investment specialist, capital markets, at T. Rowe Price