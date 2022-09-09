BlackRock Latin American trust manager steps down

Sam Vecht becomes lead manager

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Kuczma had been portfolio manager of the trust since December 2018
Image:

Kuczma had been portfolio manager of the trust since December 2018

BlackRock Latin American investment trust portfolio manager Ed Kuczma has stepped down from his role, with Sam Vecht assuming the role of lead manager.

BlackRock also said that Christoph Brinkmann has been appointed deputy portfolio manager.

Kuczma, who had been portfolio manager of the trust since December 2018, is also director of Latin American equities at BlackRock and portfolio manager of the firm's Latin America fund.

Vecht is a managing director on BlackRock's global emerging markets equities team and has co-managed the trust since December 2018. He has managed a number of investment trusts since 2004.

Vecht has also been portfolio manager for the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Strategies fund since September 2015, and the BlackRock Frontiers investment trust since 2010, both of which invest in the Latin American region.  

Meanwhile, Brinkmann is vice president in the global emerging markets equities team, covering various countries in Latin American. He joined BlackRock in 2015.

Carolan Dobson, chair of the trust, said: "Sam taking over as lead portfolio manager provides continuity and we welcome the addition of Christoph Brinkmann to the team as deputy portfolio manager. We wish Ed all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his commitment and contribution to the company."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

ECB rate hike: 'The price to pay for crushing the inflation dragon'

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

More on Fund management

Martin Currie's Colin Morton
Fund management

Martin Currie's Colin Morton to retire

Head of UK equities

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 September 2022 • 2 min read
Brought on a four-strong emerging market debt team last month.
Companies

Janus Henderson promotes four to senior fixed income roles

Building out asset class offering

Georgie Lee
clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
Move comes as head of research and CIO, private clients Jim Wood-Smith steps back from fund management.
People moves

Hawksmoor appoints head of investment management as Wood-Smith steps back

Richard Pike joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 23 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister: The green economy reacts

05 September 2022 • 16 min read
02

Industry Voice: Why UN SDGs matter to investors

05 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

05 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

08 September 2022 • 1 min read
13 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2022 Autumn

Register now
Trustpilot