BlackRock Latin American trust manager steps down

BlackRock also said that Christoph Brinkmann has been appointed deputy portfolio manager.

Kuczma, who had been portfolio manager of the trust since December 2018, is also director of Latin American equities at BlackRock and portfolio manager of the firm's Latin America fund.

Vecht is a managing director on BlackRock's global emerging markets equities team and has co-managed the trust since December 2018. He has managed a number of investment trusts since 2004.

Vecht has also been portfolio manager for the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Strategies fund since September 2015, and the BlackRock Frontiers investment trust since 2010, both of which invest in the Latin American region.

Meanwhile, Brinkmann is vice president in the global emerging markets equities team, covering various countries in Latin American. He joined BlackRock in 2015.

Carolan Dobson, chair of the trust, said: "Sam taking over as lead portfolio manager provides continuity and we welcome the addition of Christoph Brinkmann to the team as deputy portfolio manager. We wish Ed all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his commitment and contribution to the company."