Emerging markets: Casting our net wide in 2023

It has been a challenging year for emerging markets against the backdrop of inflation, geopolitical tensions and slowing growth, and we expect these factors to persist into the new year.

The asset class has de-rated significantly, particularly when compared to developed markets.

Earnings downgrades in certain industries will come, and some companies will be particularly vulnerable to higher costs, recession, and potentially punitive sanctions.

However, it is easy to become fixated on the past and forget that the market is a forward discounting mechanism; we are of the view that a lot is already reflected in the price.

As a risk asset EM has undoubtedly been punished, however, many EMs have made strides versus previous crises such as the 2013 ‘taper tantrum'.

At the country level, the finances of some the most vulnerable economies have been shored up, inflationary pressures have been less pronounced, and where necessary, we have witnessed the building of reserves and arguably the most proactive central bank policy moves in the world.

Beyond this, EMs continue to offer growth opportunities at a time when global growth is muted. In aggregate, they tend to grow faster than developed markets and there are specific areas of rapid change and innovation.

For instance, there are still vast under-banked populations.

This has been a fertile backdrop for innovative businesses rolling out platforms offering banking, insurance or brokerage services.

This type of growth runway is hard to find in saturated developed markets.

A number of EMs are also placing significant emphasis on education, particularly technical education.

With expertise in programming and software development, these countries are in the vanguard of digitisation.

Global businesses can access these skills at lower cost, because the cost of living remains lower in many emerging markets, but it is also a source of considerable innovation within emerging markets themselves.

More broadly, Latin America has just completed an election cycle; with a clear move to the left across the region.

Now voting has concluded, we have a degree of certainty and evidence of some pragmatism, in a region which is not fraught with geopolitical risks.

Looking ahead, financials have potential upside in the current environment given their cheap valuations and decent dividend yield.

Where interest rate rises have been aggressive, they benefit and if rates start to fall the thesis does not unravel.

While we are nearer to the end of the rate rising cycle - rates are likely to remain higher than the preceding five years which benefits net interest margins for overcapitalised deposit-heavy banks.

EMs are also rich in natural resources and as energy security comes to the fore and ESG initiatives continue to drive demand for future facing commodities, we envisage that some industries, will play a crucial role in executing on policy.

If we look at what could surprise markets in 2023, China has been highly topical, not least because as the largest single market in our universe it plays a central role in driving sentiment towards the asset class and performance of the index in aggregate.

The market has de-rated to multi-year lows against a backdrop of policy developments which will continue to evolve.

Whilst we have been positioned more cautiously, these are cyclical issues which will be overcome.

In 2023 market participants will need to be vigilant and judge how the situation is evolving but a change in sentiment has scope to influence returns significantly.

Nick Price is a portfolio manager for Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited