L&G asset management arm becomes latest to distance itself from SDR labels

L&G’s asset management division has removed the word ‘sustainable’ from its funds, and now none of its strategies will feature it going forward.
The move comes after the deadline to comply with the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements' (SDR) naming and marketing rules came into effect on Monday (2 December). A spokesperson for the firm said responsible investing remains "core to our investment approach", adding the asset manager welcomes SDR and its labelling regime. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? They noted: "We are focused on addressing the ‘naming and marketing' rules under SDR, which came into force from 2 December 2024. "We are also committed to exploring how different strategies acros...
