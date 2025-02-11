TIME to transition daily dealing property fund into hybrid format

The fund will now direct both property and at least 45% of the portfolio into REIT shares, according to shareholder communications seen by Investment Week. It will also seek to broaden its geographic investment pool from just the UK to a wider international boundary. abrdn to restructure open-ended UK real estate fund into global hybrid model The change is subject to shareholder approval and if agreed, will come into effect on 1 April 2025. The £118.2m fund launched back in 2014 and is the latest in an ongoing trend of open-ended property funds to move its investment model to a ...