IA adds CEOs Sasha Wiggins and Eric Adler to its board

Deputy chairs also appointed

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

The Investment Association (IA) has appointed three directors to its board and named two deputy chairs at its AGM this week.

18 September 2025
