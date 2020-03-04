Korea
OECD: 'Governments must act now' on 'severe' coronavirus impact
Growth to fall to 1.5%
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
The truth behind the 'Korea discount'
The best time to invest is when the market is unloved
Franklin Templeton launches first passive emerging market ETFs
Franklin LibertyShares
Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK
Top foreign sectors to look out for over the year
Franklin Templeton pulls plug on Korea fund
‘No longer in the interests of shareholders to keep it open’
Hedging multi-asset portfolios amid 'concerning' increase in market complacency
Bullish on equities
REYL Singapore's Liew: Investors should be cautious on India
Korea performed well
MSCI: Korea records best regional equity performance in May
Also best performing region YTD
Could South Korea be the new Japan for dividends?
Improving corporate dynamics
France tops MSCI's equity performance tables in March
Japan was worst performing
Part III: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
In the third part of a short series, managers tell Investment Week which value plays still look attractive after a strong run this year.
MSCI: Asian markets outperform 'expensive' US equities in January
UK worst performing region year-to-date
Matthews Asia CIO: It is time to focus on the sustainability of Asia's dividend stream
Matthews Asia's chief investment officer, Robert Horrocks, discusses the best opportunities for investors seeking growth and income in the region today.
Scorchers: Ten funds producing red hot returns in 2015
Allianz BRIC Stars manager warns of looming correction for India
Allianz Global Investors' Kunal Ghosh has warned of an imminent correction in the Indian equity market after a post-election bull run.
How reform in Asia is shaking up the dividend story
Reform agenda
Why Asia's income bulls still have years to run
Mobius: How reform agenda could shape prospects for EMs in 2015
A number of emerging market countries have already started implementing significant reforms which could spur economic growth, according to Templeton's Mark Mobius.
Waves of change: Why reform is the ultimate weapon in EMs
Emerging markets are on the cusp of a fourth wave of reform, and this will matter more than any monetary or fiscal policy changes ever would, explains RBC's Richard Farrell.
Changing China and the US energy boom
Andrew Lebus, Pantheon International Participations investment trust manager, explains how recent changes in China have helped create a tailwind for opportunities in the US manufacturing sector.
'Investors must still beware Asia's corporate pitfalls'
The disparate performance of Pacific funds
