REYL's Liew eyes return to overweight positions in Asian quality growth names

Like many investors, Liew has been rotating portfolios towards the energy and financial sectors — areas that have been out of favour in the past decade but are beginning to look attractive in an environment of hawkish central banks and higher inflation.

Within financials, he is betting on traditional banking players such as India's ICICI Bank, China's ICBC and Singapore's DBS Bank. In the energy sector, Liew is bullish on Sinopec, a Chinese oil and gas company.

However, Liew is also maintaining his positions on growth names such as the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba or TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaker. Despite expecting further headwinds for the growth style, a return to overweight positions in the future is on the cards.

"It looks like the Fed is now very aggressively hiking, but they have come to a point in time where they will have to pause because it does look like there are starting to be signals that the US is tipping over into a recession," he said.

"So when that happens, the Fed is going to have to take a pause, then there'll be a time to actually look and go overweight back into these growth sectors again."

Liew argued that there is a case to be made for the sustainability of earnings and revenue growth of blue chip or core quality growth names, particularly within tech and healthcare.

"That is not a flash in the pan, essentially, I think if you do your bottom up research, of course, there are some questionable names, but I think some of the core quality growth names will be ones that we would be looking to pick up."

Optimistic prospects for Chinese equities

While assets in Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other Asian countries have come under pressure in recent months, Liew is seeing China as a clear outlier due to its different monetary path compared with the rest of the world.

"While other central banks are hiking rates, inflation is not as big a problem in China at this point in time. The Chinese government is on a stimulus policy right now, cutting rates and pumping money into the economy to support businesses," he said.

Issues remain, however, as Liew believes that the key impediment to buying more Chinese assets at present is the severe economic consequences resulting from Beijing's zero Covid policy.

"My view is that they are really trying to buy some time to get their population properly vaccinated [...]. The current vaccination rate suggests that it looks like the earliest China is going to open the economy is probably going to be the first quarter of next year," he said.

Despite this, Liew remains hopeful about the prospects for China, and he is not alone. Last week's European fund manager survey by the Bank of America showed 29% of investors expect a stronger Chinese economy over the coming year, making this the only major region in which responders saw scope for growth to accelerate.

Chinese equities also look attractively priced to Liew, who is also seeing the country's authorities coming to the end of the regulatory scrutiny that has battered the shares of several industries since late 2020.