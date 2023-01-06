Deep Dive: Signs of relief for EM equities despite looming growth slowdown

In the year to the end of November 2022, the MSCI Emerging Markets index was down 17.4%, while the MSCI World index lost 10.86%.

2022 was undoubtedly a difficult year for equities, with emerging markets lying among those in the red. In the year to the end of November 2022, the MSCI Emerging Markets index was down 17.4%, while the MSCI World index lost 10.9%.

However, Carly Moorhouse, fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, noted that EM equities suffered to a much lower degree than they have in similar market conditions.

"Historically in periods of higher interest rates in the West and a strong US dollar, emerging markets have suffered significantly in both absolute and relative terms when pitted against their developed market peers," she said.

With the US dollar showing signs of stabilising, improved balance of payments, significant FX reserves and significantly less foreign debt, the macroeconomic picture for many emerging market economies is much improved, Moorhouse noted.

Attractive entry points

After a tumultuous 2022, Fidelity International global macro economist Anna Stupnytska said many parts of the emerging market universe looked like good value, especially relative to developed market assets that may not be fully pricing in the impact of monetary tightening on valuations and earnings.

According to the economist, the biggest factors that will continue shaping the emerging markets outlook as a whole are the US Federal Reserve policy, China's reopening and global growth.

"Dollar strength and interest rate pressure is now likely to subside," she said. "US inflation has peaked and a lot of tightening is already priced in.

"EMs that can withstand the coming global growth slowdown will likely find relief in slower tightening or even easing in US financial conditions."

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted China's path out of lockdown and the balance or reopening of the economy and the consequential spike in Covid cases as key factors for EM and global economic growth this year.

Global economic growth is likely to slow in 2023, but Stupnytska said selective investors could be more resilient, with China, Thailand, Brazil, Chile and Indonesia best placed to perform in this environment.

"At the same time, we are more cautious on Korea and Taiwan, where semiconductors and cyclical exports could remain under pressure, at least for the first half of this year," she added.

Dispersion of returns

Last year was also characterised by a wide dispersion of returns across different emerging markets, a trend analysts expect to continue into 2023.

"We have long been championing the lack of correlation between the likes of Brazil, India and China themselves and most of the developed world," said Chris Metcalfe, CIO at IBOSS, who is more bullish about emerging market actively managed funds than any other area this year.

"Return drivers are very different across each emerging market economy", he added.

For example, while Brazil is a massive commodity exporter benefiting from the global lack of investment in the whole commodity complex, India benefits from favourable demographics.

China, however, has been a different story. In 2022, with the weak performance of its stock market a result of a number of events: widespread Covid-19 lockdowns, regulatory concerns, escalated tensions with the US over Taiwan and ongoing property sector woes.

A dramatic U-turn on the government's zero-Covid policy in December raised hopes among investors for a strong economic recovery in 2023.

However, with cases soaring, things could become difficult for China and its healthcare system, Quilter Cheviot's Moorhouse added.

Winners and losers

Indian equities have outperformed over the last three years, with the MSCI India index up 18.3%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets index returned 4.85% over the same period.

Ewan Thompson, fund manager of the £12.3m Liontrust Emerging Markets fund, said Indian market valuations in general looked "a little stretched", despite the strong long-term outlook.

However, he noted Indian banks stand out as one of the key sectors benefiting from the strong economic recovery, while still trading at attractive multiples.

The manager recently bought Axis Bank, a significant underperformer compared with peers such as ICICI Bank, but is a company that can continue to close the relative valuation gap with its competitors.

Meanwhile, Thompson sold off Petrobras, the state-owned Brazilian oil company, following the second round of elections in the country.

Lula's presidential comeback would see governmental intervention return, he noted, which would lead to a material shift in the company's strategy and damage the stock's investment case.

Fund picks

One of Moorhouse's fund picks was the £2.5bn JPM Emerging Markets strategy, which has had a tough 2022, losing 15.2%, compared with the IA Global Emerging Markets sector drop of 10.2% last year, according to FE fundinfo data.

Over three years, the fund has lost 1.8% and ranked 86 out of 144 funds for that time frame. It has performed better long-term, returning 72.3% over the last ten years and ranking 20th out of 82 funds.

With the fund's quality growth style being out of favour last year, companies held within the portfolio have suffered despite their strong fundamentals and solid numbers, Moorhouse noted.

This presents an opportunity for investors to access the "multi-decade growth story" in emerging markets via high quality companies at attractive prices, she said, backed by "long-term structural growth drivers that have yet to fully play out", such as urbanisation and the rising middle class.

She also pointed to the $720m Pacific North of South EM All Cap Equity fund, which she said is a good diversifier along larger, more institutional asset manager run EM funds.

The fund, which has a value approach, has outperformed its sector by over 14.7% over the last three years, according to FE fundinfo. This is due to strong stock selection, Moorhouse said, particularly within the small and mid-cap space.

"In EM, this area remains very under-researched, therefore providing active managers and bottom-up stock pickers with a very fertile hunting ground," she concluded.