Global bargain hunt: What are the world's five cheapest stockmarkets?

Russia

MSCI Index YTD return: -20.1%; CAPE: 7.96x





By Ewan Thompson, manager of the Liontrust Emerging Markets fund

Russia offers a wide valuation discount to both developed and emerging markets, the equity market bias towards resource companies being perceived as highly cyclical, with elevated macro sensitivity to external factors such as commodity prices.





However, Russia screens well on many measures of macro stability, especially in an emerging market context. With essentially no external debt, Russia sits in a rare position of having both fiscal and current account surpluses, shielding the economy from external shocks.





While oil revenues remain a critical funding mechanism for the federal budget, fiscal targets are run extremely conservatively – the 2020 budget assumptions in fact matches the year-to-date oil price despite the crisis of 2020.





Russian resources sectors have extremely low costs of production, allowing for much higher return profiles while remaining profitable even at low commodity prices.





However, the heavy index weight to commodities distracts from the reality that non-commodity sectors provide extremely attractive industry profiles due to low levels of international competition, allowing oligopolistic industry structures in sectors such as retail, banking and technology, where established local players earn high margins and return on equity.





Moreover, increasingly these excess profits are being returned to shareholders, with many companies paying double-digit dividend yields, indicating improved attitudes to capital management and corporate governance.