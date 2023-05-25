FundCalibre Elite Radar: Schroder Asian Alpha Plus

The re-opening in China, decelerating inflation, and a weaker US dollar all contributed to a turnaround in performance at the back end of 2022 and the start of 2023.

However, fears around weaker commodity prices, currencies versus the US dollar and banking sector contagion saw a correction over a six-week period in February and March.

This has now begun to dissipate and - coupled with China providing increased support for the internet and gaming sector - we have seen the sector rebound once again. In short, the rollercoaster that has been Asia and emerging markets has been in full working order.

Sometimes the best thing to do is simply ignore the short-term noise and focus on the fundamentals of a region.

I just saw a statistic on Twitter which showed of the next 1,000 babies to be born globally, the best part of 400 will come from Asia (the top five countries are all Asian).

With an increasing population comes a huge opportunity for both consumer demand and growth.

Asia will start to see people earn more as it urbanises, and we see a growing middle-class. In a nutshell, if you want a guide for long-term GDP growth there are few better than growing populations - and that is reason enough to be optimistic on Asia in the long-term.

This brings me to this week's Radar fund, which is ideally positioned to tap into these trends.

The Schroder Asian Alpha Plus fund is a best ideas portfolio of 50 to 70 stocks, with manager Richard Sennitt using the large research team at his disposal for local market insight, quantitative screening and risk management.

Richard took over this fund from long-standing manager Matthew Dobbs in March 2021, having worked alongside him for many years.

Richard has worked on Asian and emerging market equities for three decades and runs a series of other funds in the region - including the Schroder Asian Income, Schroder Income Maximiser and Schroder Oriental Income trust.

Schroders believes markets are inefficient and it is easiest to capture the inefficiencies at the stock level, where in-depth proprietary research can provide considerable information advantage.

Richard believes long-term returns are driven by valuation considerations, but he is willing to exploit other opportunities if the investment case is strong enough.

Although in-house analysts are the primary source of stock ideas, the manager also generates stock ideas through his own research and draws on a number of other sources including sell-side analysts, other investment professionals within Schroders, a proprietary quantitative screen, and his own contacts in the market.

Each stock is then assessed, with the Schroders team forming an opinion on the value of the business based on fundamental research that looks at sustainability of returns, reinvestment opportunities, management and earnings.

Valuation is important and the managers will look for a catalyst that could see the business's fortunes improve.

Risk is monitored and managed both by the fund manager and by independent sources.

Although it is envisaged the majority of the fund's risk will come from stock-specific factors, the manager also believes there is scope to generate alpha from country allocation.

While bottom-up stock selection will always be the primary driver of country allocation, there will be occasions where the manager seeks to overlay a specific country exposure given a relative view on the economic or market background.

On a monthly basis, the manager will formally review the output of a proprietary quantitative model.

This model uses a cross-sectional factor ranking approach, developed by back-testing a number of valuation, growth, quality, momentum and economic factors to determine their value added.

The output of the model gives a ranking of the overall attractiveness of each country in the region. He uses this ranking to reflect any macro views he sees as appropriate in the construction of the fund.

Ongoing challenges

Despite China's re-opening, Richard remains underweight the fund's benchmark (18% versus 36.7%).

He says: "It is still early days in the post-Covid cycle, but we are optimistic that consumption, and hence corporate profitability, can continue to improve going forward as business picks up. However, in our view, many stock prices already reflect this."

While the economy re-opening has benefited the likes of travel and services, underlying challenges like relatively high unemployment and a slow start for property sales remain a concern.

By contrast, the fund maintains an overweight to the technology sector, an area which has benefitted the fund in the first quarter of this year, with the team pointing to Korean and Taiwanese equities both having improved from hopes we may be close to the trough of the technology cycle.

On 31 March, the fund held roughly a third in technology stocks, with TSMC (9.5%) and Samsung Electronics (9.2%) the portfolio's two largest individual holdings.

Markets de-rated in 2022 as they anticipated higher rates, revisions down to earnings and geopolitics. We have seen a slight uptick in 2023, but valuations remain slightly below long-term average levels.

We remain confident that Schroders' global scale and high quality team of analysts provide this fund with an important competitive advantage when investing in Asia.

Richard has been the alternate manager on this fund for many years and it is being run in the same way that brought it is so much long-term success in the past.

Darius McDermott is managing director at FundCalibre