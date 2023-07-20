JPMorgan Russian Securities

Scottish Mortgage suffers Global sector's biggest discount widening in H1

Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage suffers Global sector's biggest discount widening in H1

Analysis of IT equity sectors

clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio

Investment Trusts

Smaller board and new manager for reformed JPM Russia portfolio

Total return down 94.9% for the period.

clock 30 January 2023 • 5 min read
Retail investors plan to vote against JP Morgan Russian Securities mandate changes

Investment Trusts

Retail investors plan to vote against JP Morgan Russian Securities mandate changes

Not told ahead of time

clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
JPM Russian Securities confirms no capital raise even if sanctions lifted

Investment Trusts

JPM Russian Securities confirms no capital raise even if sanctions lifted

No plans to issue new shares

clock 07 November 2022 • 1 min read
JPM Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

Investment Trusts

JPM Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

‘Would they object on ethical grounds?’

clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read
Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Funds

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Scottish Mortgage also struggles

clock 04 April 2022 • 4 min read
