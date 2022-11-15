Retail investors plan to vote against JP Morgan Russian Securities mandate changes

The board of JRS announced last month (27 October) that it wanted to expand its investment opportunities to beyond Russia to invest in equities domiciled in central, eastern and southern Europe (including Russia), the Middle East and Africa, including those markets that are considered as emerging markets according to the S&P Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa index.

These changes were first hinted at back in July in the trust's half-yearly report, when management claimed it still had "adequate resources" to stay open, despite its then 95.2% drop in net asset value and as Russia's invasion of the Ukraine continued, a war now in its ninth month.

JP Morgan Russian Securities seeks move away from pure Russian equities

In the notice, JP Morgan Asset Management said that with the "significant uncertainty" over the length of time global economic sanctions against Russia will remain, it was seeking a step away from pure Russian assets.

This proposal has been negatively received by a group of retail investors in the trust, who spoke to Investment Week about why they were planning to vote ‘No' on the issue at the AGM on 23 November.

"It is hard to see much benefit, frankly… There are a lot of people voting no," they said.

Fundraising concerns

One of the key concerns for them was a potential fundraising, which they said would dilute and ultimately devalue their original investment.

JP Morgan attempted to address these anxieties last Monday (7 November), saying there were "currently no plans to issue shares or raise capital", even if sanctions on the Russian market were totally lifted.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan reconfirmed this to Investment Week.

JP Morgan Russian Securities confirms no capital raise even if sanctions lifted

In the original statement, JP Morgan said it had received "a number of questions" from shareholders about the possibility of a fundraise, but according to this group, the notice had not reassured them, calling it "insufficient".

They said: "[JP Morgan] might be making those guarantees now but the risks about why they want to change the mandate are still there and [JP Morgan] could still do that. They would be able to look a lot of institutions in the eye and explain why they are doing it and would be given the money by them to do so."

However, James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said they had spoken to JP Morgan and were confident that there would not be a fundraise.

"They and the board understand investors' wish not to see their Russian exposure diluted," he said.

Carthew added that he thought it was "strange" for the management to rule out a fundraising, given the new portfolio will be "too small".

"If the manager does a good job and interest in emerging markets comes back, there would be a good case for having a viable competitor to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities," he said.

JP Mogan Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

But he added: "The important thing is to categorically rule out any dilution of investors' exposure to Russia - which, as we have explained before, could still be done by creating a new class of Russian shares."

When asked if they would sell out if the mandate changes are agreed next week, the retail clients said: "I would if the changes are bad on my potential return on investment, but that remains to be seen".

A JP Morgan spokesperson said that if the changes are not voted through, "the company will continue to be managed under its existing investment objective and policy and the directors will reassess the options for the future of the company".

Forced selling

The group of investors were worried that even without a fundraise this branching out of the mandate would dilute their original investment case.

One investor, who entered the trust in March 2022, said they were worried about the management painting themselves into a corner and being forced to sell out of Russian equities along with the rest of the market when the Moscow Exchange fully reopened, as it had to meet these new allocation requirements.

The Russian market has reopened since March to "friendly" nations - those without sanctions on Russian assets. JP Morgan confirmed it was still "is prohibited from trading its Russian stocks or receiving dividends on them".

The shareholders said: "When the market opens the trust will be 90% invested in Russia and if the trust is called ‘JP Morgan EM Europe, Russia and Africa trust', is that not misleading? They would have to sell a lot of Russian stocks, but they will be doing so at the same time as the rest of the world, all the major passive, Vanguard funds that will be selling at an indiscriminate price."

They added: "For people who have been invested for 15 years and are now selling at a 50% drop, then buying all these other things that they never wanted to own beforehand will have a meaningful impact on their long-term investment."

The same client added: "JP Morgan already has an Africa and Emerging Europe fund; if I wanted to own that I would have bought it before… We are well aware that if this happens we could be handing over our cash we invested in Egypt or Saudi Arabia, which we do not necessarily want to do."

When asked what they had to say to clients that were unhappy with the changes, a JP Morgan spokesperson said these changes have been agreed between the board and the investment manager with the aim of "preserving value for shareholders... This proposal is being put to shareholders to decide via a shareholder vote if they wish to accept this proposal."

Poor communication from platforms

The same group of investors also revealed that they had no real, direct communication from JP Morgan or certain investment platforms about the opportunity to vote on these changes.

"We have an informal forum of people invested in the trust and someone on there posted an RNS notice JP Morgan put out about it," the clients said.

"That is how we found out."

The group pointed to Hargreaves Lansdown, arguing that unlike interactive investor or AJ Bell, the platform does not inform clients about upcoming votes.

UK investors 'not utilising' shareholder rights

A spokesperson for HL said: "We have not written out to clients, as we do not do it in these sorts of instances, but rather corporate actions such as share splits."

The spokesperson confirmed that if these changes were voted through next week then HL would write to investors in the trust to inform them of this.

"If holders want to vote we can place their votes for them. They can email, send a secure message of phone to do so," the firm added.

AJ Bell and ii both confirmed that they had directly contacted JP Morgan Russian Securities' clients about the AGM vote, unless they had opted out.

Engaging retail investors in AGM votes has been a big topic in recent years, with many platforms running campaigns to try and boost shareholder turnout.

The JP Morgan clients said: "If you want to promote retail engagement, I think that the first thing would be to tell clients about these upcoming votes, things that are beyond ordinary business."

QuotedData's Carthew added that how to go about consulting investors on these issues was a "bigger question".

"It is usually easy to ring around the ten largest shareholders but gathering the views of individual investors, which in this case make up a significant proportion of the register, is much harder," he said.

"What is perhaps needed is some kind of online forum for such interactions."