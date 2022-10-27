JPM Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

Just over eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine and global economic sanctions effectively froze all Russian assets, the JPMorgan Russian Securities board is attempting to outmanoeuvre the restrictions by amending the investment objective.

This will see the trust, which at this point is 100% invested in Russian domiciled companies, access stocks in central, eastern and southern Europe (including Russia), the Middle East and Africa, including those markets that are considered as emerging markets according to the S&P Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa index.

This proposal was hinted at back in July when its interim results were published.

JPMorgan Russian Securities seeks move away from pure Russian equities

The portfolio has been suspended since March along with many other Russian focused funds, after sanctions were put in place as a consequence of Russia's attack, prohibiting the trading of Russian assets.

The suspension is being reviewed on an "ongoing basis", according to JPMAM. In the trust's frequently asked questions page it says: "JPMAM continues to monitor and assess the impact of sanctions in relation to a broad variety of risks: investment, convertibility, liquidity, custody, counterparty and settlement risk."

The impact of this on the trust has been substantial. Over the past year, the trust's share price total return has fallen 90.8%, according to the Association of Investment Companies, while its assets under management now stands at just £19m.

But investors have continued to back the trust, as Shavar Halberstadt, equity research analyst at Winterflood Investment Trusts, said: "Preferring the potential long-term recovery of Russian assets over an immediate return of capital at diminished valuations".

He said that given the groups has a broad base of expertise for investing outside of Russia, it "makes sense to identify a productive destination for the £17m of cash held by the fund".

Halberstadt said that this could even be an opportunity for it to carve out a new niche, with very few investment trusts having direct investment into Africa for example.

James Carthew, head of investment companies QuotedData, was not as optimistic on this, adding: "We do not have a problem with the idea of a JPMorgan-managed competitor to Baring Emerging EMEA Opportunities, but this fund will be too small."

But while the proposal made sense, the Winterflood analyst said it was not so simple to get it over the line.

"For the 'pivot' to be successful, further fundraising would be required, and this mandate is unlikely to receive a warm welcome in a risk-off market.

"Should the proposals be rejected, we would expect the fund to enter a de-facto realisation phase, make no significant changes until there is either a clear prospect of sanctions relief or a catalyst for a full write-down."

The prospect of a wind-up or merger "is "not being considered to be a viable option for the company", according to the board, due to the current illiquidity of the portfolio. Going down this path could bake in the already significant losses, they said.

Rob Morgan, investment analyst for Charles Stanley, said that there was "strong case for winding up the trust" given the "ongoing viability, plus prospects for recovering any remaining value from Russian holdings have diminished".

He added: "This is a difficult situation for all involved and will not be easy to untangle."

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

Ultimately these changes will only come into effect if shareholders vote them through at the general meeting next month.

Carthew questioned whether current investors "would be happy to see the option value in their Russian exposure diluted by new share issuance?".

He said: "Would all new investors want to end up with Russian exposure or would they object on ethical grounds? We think the proposals need to go further, with a new class of share created to represent the Russian exposure, ring-fencing it from the new fund."

At the heart of all this is a very real human crisis, with an open war in Europe now entering its ninth month of conflict.

Carthew called for the management to be more vocal about this, saying: "We would also like at least some recognition of the misery being inflicted on Ukraine by Russia in announcements by the company."

JPMAM and the trust's managers have been contacted for comment.