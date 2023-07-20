The study showed that Scottish Mortgage began the year on an 8.68% discount and ended the period on at 21.22% discount.

This study focused solely on the listed equities sectors of the AIC, with a piece exploring the discounts across the AIC alternatives sectors due to follow.

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the average trust saw its premium/discount change by 1.65 percentage points (excluding VCTs) during the first half of the year.

Within the global space, the study found that Scottish Mortgage started the year on an 8.68% discount and ended the period on at 21.22% discount, a difference of 12.54 percentage points.

The weighted average difference in premium/discounts for the sector was 7.42 percentage points, with the average global trust ending June on a 14.25% discount.

IT Global sector premium/discount changes over H1

Many investors have used SMT's growing discount as a buying opportunity, according to data from interactive investor, which found that the flagship Baillie Gifford trust was the most bought closed-ended vehicle in June on its platform, indicating it had maintained its historic popularity with clients.

The trust with the second biggest premium/discount shift over the period for IT Global was Lindsell Train, posting a 6.8 percentage point change, slipping from a 1.78% premium to a 4.97% discount.

Both portfolios, and many growth focused peers across the investment trust universe, have struggled with persistently higher inflation and interest rates dampening the positive outlook on assets.

Following the IT Global sector, IT Environmental recorded the second largest sector shift, with an average 5.09 percentage point move.

On an individual trust basis, the largest recorded difference in the equity space came from the British & American portfolio, a member of the IT Global Equity Income sector.

It fell from a 20% premium to a 36.49% discount over H1, a 56.49 percentage point difference.

IT Global Equity Income sector premium/discount changes over H1

Only the Japanese equity sectors recorded a positive change to their ratings between the start and end of H1.

The IT Japanese Smaller Companies and IT Japan sectors recorded a 1.1 percentage point and 1.45 percentage point increase in their members' ratings, resulting in average discounts of 6.29% and 8.15%, respectively.

The Japanese market experienced a rally towards the end of H1, hitting a 33-year high in May as the sector underwent a long-term strategic shift, according to experts, owed to decades of reforms catalysed by former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

But the trust recording the highest premium from the equities side came from IT Global Emerging Markets, which saw the JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa trust rise from an 88.6% premium to a 107.58% premium,

IT Global Emerging Market sector premium/discount changes over H1

Formerly JP Morgan Russian Securities, the trust underwent a significant overhaul last year when it widened its investment universe from pure Russian equities to assets domiciled in central, eastern and southern Europe. The move was an attempt to create value while Russian assets remain subject to global economic sanctions as a result of the state's continued occupation of Ukraine.

While a cohort of shareholders were against the shift in investment mandate despite the ongoing gridlock of the trust's assets, the broadening of the investment case has enabled the trust to invest a large portion of its capital in Saudi Arabia and South Africa, with Russia now standing as its fourth largest geographic exposure.