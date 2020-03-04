Jonathan Ruffer
Ruffer chairman
Jonathan Ruffer is chairman of Ruffer LLP. He trained as a stockbroker and barrister before moving into private client investment management in 1980, with Dunbar Fund Managers. Formerly chief investment officer of Rathbone Bros, he established Ruffer Investment Management in 1994, which transferred its investment business to Ruffer LLP in 2004. From 2001 to 2011, he was an independent non-executive director of Electric and General Investment Trust and has served on the board of CFS from 1985 to 1994 (renamed Rathbone plc), Odey Asset Management from 1992 to 2005 and Fuel Tech from 1994 to 1998.
