Ruffer deputy CIO and head of investment support exit

Smith's departure comes less than two years after joining Ruffer in July 2021, after a three year stint as investment director at J O Hambro Capital Management. Before that, he spent more than 17 years at M&G as director of global equities.

Carmignac poaches from Ruffer for co-manager of Portfolio Patrimoine Europe

Vickers is retiring after nearly 13 years at the firm. Prior to Ruffer, he worked at GLG Partners as the new business and transitions manager. He also held a variety of middle and front office support functions at Prudential Portfolio Managers, Merrill Lynch, BNYM and Société Générale.

A spokesperson at Ruffer confirmed the departures but declined to provide further comment.

The exits follow news earlier this week that Ruffer investment director Jacques Hirsh would leave for Carmignac in July to co-manage the French asset manager's Portfolio Patrimoine Europe fund, taking over the responsibilities held until now by Keith Ney.

Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

Hirsch has worked at Ruffer since 2011 and currently works as co-manager of the £5bn Ruffer Total Return International fund. Lead fund manager Alex Lennard will continue to manage the fund after his departure.

Last Friday (31 March), Ruffer promoted head of investment strategy Neil McLeish to co-chief investment officer as founder and chair Jonathan Ruffer handed over control of the firm to its working partners.