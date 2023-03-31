Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

His appointment, subject to regulatory approval, is a move to support the succession planning Ruffer began in 2010.
His appointment, subject to regulatory approval, is a move to support the succession planning Ruffer began in 2010.

Ruffer has promoted head of investment strategy Neil McLeish to co-chief investment officer as founder and chair Jonathan Ruffer hands over control of the firm to its working partners.

McLeish will work with Henry Maxey, who since 2010 has set Ruffer's investment strategy and asset allocation alongside Ruffer and supported a team of senior fund managers and research analysts.

His appointment, subject to regulatory approval, is a move to support the succession planning Ruffer began in 2010. 

He will remain as chair and continue to be closely involved with the firm's investment strategy but will be handing control of the firm to its working partners to secure its future as an independent private partnership.

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

McLeish joined the firm last September as head of investment strategy after nearly three decades at Morgan Stanley, where he held leadership roles in research and trading and was most recently global head of macro research. 

Ruffer said: "These two moves are timely, and just what is required. It in no way changes my practical working pattern at Ruffer; after my day, it will be clear that these steps have meant all the implications for change, practical and constitutional, are already in place for what might feel like a new chapter."

Maxey added: "As we confront some of the most challenging markets for a generation, I look forward to continuing to strengthen my collaboration with Neil. There is no-one I would rather be partnering with than him, in service of our clients."

