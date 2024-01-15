Jonathan Ruffer notes 'down year' despite AUM and profits jump

Jonathan Ruffer labelled 2023 a "down year" due to unexpected market moves in his annual letter to investors, despite a boost to the firm’s 2023 financial results.
In the year to 31 March 2023, Ruffer's assets under management jumped 12% to £25.1bn, up from £22.5bn in 2022, according to accounts published on Companies House. Pre-tax profits rose 7% from £128.6m to £138.6m, with £95m available for discretionary division among the partnership's members, who received £40.4m in remuneration during the period, up from £29.2m in the previous year. At the end of December 2023, however, the firm's AUM stood at £23.7bn, as performance in its flagship strategies took a hit due to market moves. Ruffer cuts bond and equities exposure after 'complacent'...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes