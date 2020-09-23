Ruffer founder steps back from day-to-day management

Ruffer founder Jonathan Ruffer is to step back from the day-to-day management of the firm as of 30 September.

His role in setting the firm's investment strategy alongside CIO Henry Maxey will remain unchanged and he will continue as chairman of the board, although he will step down from the executive team, which is led by CEO Clemmie Vaughan.

The newly expanded executive team will see Omar Kodmani and Luka Gakic join as co-heads of the firm's client-facing department and Gillian Van Maaren as head of HR, alongside the five existing members: CEO Vaughan, CIO Maxey, COO Paula Walter, CFO Myles Marmion and research director Miranda Best.

Ruffer said: "Since becoming CEO in 2017, Clemmie has been forging a first-rate team. I see these developments as an indication that there is no shortage of wise heads and willing hands to take this business forward."

Vaughan added: "These changes reflect the continuing development of Ruffer from one that is founder-led, to one that is team-led. As a firm, we are focused on delivering investment performance and service that puts our clients first."