JOHIM rebrands as Waverton
J.O.Hambro Investment Management has rebranded as Waverton Investment Management today following a management buy-out from Credit Suisse.

Three funds to back to beat inflation
Investors are struggling to find ways to beat inflation in the UK, with savings accounts paying virtually nothing and bond yields squeezed by demand, but there are a number of funds out there which can deliver for investors.