JO Hambro
JOHCM hires Hermes quartet to launch impact investing fund
Tim Crockford to head team
JOHCM's Costar reveals the sector he believes is a 'walking profit warning'
'Overstretched and underinvested'
JOHCM unveils first multi-asset fund with income bias
‘Logical extension’ of firm’s long-only equity range
Update: FTSE posts 3% gain after Lloyds dividend boost
Bank announced £2bn divi for 2015
Miton hires ex-JOHCM manager for European fund launch
Miton has hired former JO Hambro Capital Management manager Carlos Moreno to lead a new European equities strategy for the firm.
Ex-F&C mid-cap manager Ulrich to join JOHCM
Former F&C UK mid-cap manager Michael Ulrich is to join JO Hambro Capital Management as part of its UK equities team.
JOHCM hires from T Rowe for concentrated European equity launch
T Rowe Price's Luis Faňanas has joined J.O. Hambro Capital Management ahead of the launch of a new European Concentrated Value fund later this month.
Major fund groups 'falling short' on responsible investing
Several of the UK's major asset managers are falling short on stewardship and responsible investment practice, according to NGO ShareAction.
'Investors must still beware Asia's corporate pitfalls'
'Investors must still beware Asia’s corporate pitfalls'
Barings' Stanion and Cole to join Pictet for multi-asset expansion
Former Barings trio Percival Stanion, Andrew Cole and Shaniel Ramjee have joined Pictet Asset Management to lead a push into the multi-asset space.
JOHCM plans multi-asset launch after pension reforms
JO Hambro Capital Management is considering rolling out a multi-asset range as it looks to benefit from pension reforms, its chief executive has said.
Income managers pull back on Lloyds after dividend delays
UK equity income managers have found their early purchases of Lloyds Banking Group thwarted by a longer than expected delay in the bank restarting dividend payments.
Rotation into FTSE 100 threatens active outperformance record
Active fund managers must rise to the challenge of a rotation into FTSE 100 stocks after years of outperformance, wealth managers have warned.
The funds bringing 'extra weaponry' to Aberdeen's multi-manager portfolios
FUND SELECTION Q&A
JOHCM's top quartile strategies near soft-closure
JO Hambro Capital Management's emerging markets strategy is $100m away from soft-closure, according to the group's chief executive, while two other funds are also approaching capacity.
JOHIM rebrands as Waverton
J.O.Hambro Investment Management has rebranded as Waverton Investment Management today following a management buy-out from Credit Suisse.
JOHCM plans US launches for next leg of business expansion
JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) is planning to grow its team of US-based managers and launch US equity funds as part of a push to bolster its presence in the region.
Boutiques: Down but not out
For the fund management industry, 2013 has sometimes seemed like a case of another week, another acquisition.
What do wealth managers think of Japan's prospects?
SPECIAL REPORT
JOHIM considers name change
J O Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM) is considering a name change, which would honour its co-founder, Richard Hambro.
JOHCM to merge away European fund
J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) is planning to merge away its European fund after assets dwindled to just £2m.
James Hambro & Partners' AUM jumps above £1bn
James Hambro & Partners has seen assets under management break through the £1bn barrier after strong flows in the last twelve months, the group reported today.
Three funds to back to beat inflation
Investors are struggling to find ways to beat inflation in the UK, with savings accounts paying virtually nothing and bond yields squeezed by demand, but there are a number of funds out there which can deliver for investors.