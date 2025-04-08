Brickwood AM names former JO Hambro CEO as chair

Ken Lambden named chair

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Brickwood Asset Management has added to its senior management team with the appointment of former JO Hambro CEO Ken Lambden as chair.

Lambden worked in the top JOHCM role for just over two years, prior to which he was CIO of Barings AM for just over a year and a half. Brickwood AM launches second value fund broadening out to global equities He was also global head of equities at Schroder Investment Management and said: "I am thrilled to be joining Brickwood and I look forward to working with this outstanding team to deliver exceptional results for our clients." Brickwood also named Gail Le Coz as independent non-executive director and the firm's CEO Claudia Ripley said she was "delighted" to welcome them both on ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Home REIT auditor BDO officially under investigation for 2021 assessment of ill-famed trust

BoE's Andrew Bailey appointed chair of global financial stability regulator

More on People moves

BoE's Andrew Bailey appointed chair of global financial stability regulator
People moves

BoE's Andrew Bailey appointed chair of global financial stability regulator

Unanimously appointed

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 April 2025 • 2 min read
Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire
People moves

Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire

Will continue on AIC board

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 April 2025 • 1 min read
Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down
People moves

Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

Sullivan to continue as executive chair

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot