Brickwood AM names former JO Hambro CEO as chair

Brickwood Asset Management has added to its senior management team with the appointment of former JO Hambro CEO Ken Lambden as chair.
Lambden worked in the top JOHCM role for just over two years, prior to which he was CIO of Barings AM for just over a year and a half. Brickwood AM launches second value fund broadening out to global equities He was also global head of equities at Schroder Investment Management and said: "I am thrilled to be joining Brickwood and I look forward to working with this outstanding team to deliver exceptional results for our clients." Brickwood also named Gail Le Coz as independent non-executive director and the firm's CEO Claudia Ripley said she was "delighted" to welcome them both on ...
