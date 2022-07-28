JO Hambro launches global select Shariah fund

Managed by Nudgem Richyal

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Nudgem Richyal of JO Hambro Capital Management
Image:

Nudgem Richyal of JO Hambro Capital Management

JO Hambro Capital Management has launched a Global Select Shariah fund, bringing its institutional Global Shariah mandate to a wider market.

The Irish domiciled OEIC will be managed by Nudgem Richyal, who also co-manages the firm's Global Select and International Select strategies and will use the same investment process as those funds.

The fund will use the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index (net dividends reinvested) as a comparator benchmark.

To ensure Shariah compliance, the firm uses a data screening provider that provides a list of Shariah compliant stocks for the fund, excluding companies such as financial services, gambling or defence.

It also uses a Shariah adviser to the fund who monitors and reviews the fund structure and investments, ensuring Shariah compliance and advising on Shariah related issues.

The annual management fee for the fund is 0.75%, with an estimated ongoing charges figure of 2.35%, which includes the AMC, as well as other fund expenses such as administration fees, custody fees and trustee fees. There is no performance fee on the fund.

Richyal said: "I am proud and excited to launch the JOHCM Global Select Shariah Fund. This has been a successful institutional mandate that we have run for over eight years and given growing client demand we felt the time was right to bring it to a wider audience.

"By applying the successful and long-established process within our Global and International Select Funds into a Shariah complaint vehicle we feel we can generate compelling returns for a large number of traditionally underserved clients."

TJ Voskamp, head of distribution for UK, Europe and Asia at the firm, added: "We are delighted to bring this product to market by adding to our very successful franchise in International and Global Select. We have seen significant interest from clients for a strategy like this and we're excited about its potential."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

US economy enters technical recession

AXA IM appoints new equity quant investing head

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Total Article 8 and Article 9 assets declined to €4.2trn.
ESG

Article 8 assets decline as product development holds steady

183 Article 8 and 9 launches

Georgie Lee
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Investors can use AGMs to discuss the topic with managers
ESG

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

Managers cannot 'feign ignorance'

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 28 July 2022 • 4 min read
Many sovereign and central bank investors who were previously resistant to ESG have now begun to adopt policies on the issue
ESG

Three quarters of sovereign wealth funds embrace ESG policies

Central bank adoption sits at 47%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
02

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
06

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot