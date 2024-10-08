Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds

Since the departures of JO Hambro's Alex Savvides and Jupiter's Ben Whitmore were announced, both managers’ funds have seen investors depart in droves.
Back in January this year, it was revealed that Ben Whitmore would be leaving Jupiter Asset Management after 18 years to set up his own value boutique firm. On the same day (9 January), JO Hambro said the manager of its UK Dynamic fund, Alex Savvides, would be leaving the firm to take over Whitmore's UK Special Situations portfolio. While both managers have made their names within the special situations and value space, the decline in assets under management of both funds since the managers' moves were announced appears to reflect that clients have not been sold on the new set up. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes