Savvides takes over £1bn smaller mandate from Whitmore as investors flee funds

Back in January this year, it was revealed that Ben Whitmore would be leaving Jupiter Asset Management after 18 years to set up his own value boutique firm. On the same day (9 January), JO Hambro said the manager of its UK Dynamic fund, Alex Savvides, would be leaving the firm to take over Whitmore's UK Special Situations portfolio. While both managers have made their names within the special situations and value space, the decline in assets under management of both funds since the managers' moves were announced appears to reflect that clients have not been sold on the new set up. ...