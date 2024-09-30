Savvides set to change name of Whitmore's UK Special Sits fund as he assumes control

Now called the Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Alex Savvides’ management start date at Jupiter Asset Management has been set for 11 October, at which point Ben Whitmore’s UK Special Situations fund will transfer to him and undergo a rebranding.

Whitmore, who has worked at Jupiter for over 17 years, announced back in January that he was leaving to set up his own boutique firm, Brickwood Asset Management. His departure date is set for "at least" 31 October, having been pushed back from the end of July to "facilitate a seamless handover with his successors", Jupiter previously said. JO Hambro's Savvides to take on Jupiter UK special sits as Ben Whitmore departs to launch boutique Savvides, who has long specialised in special situations and value investing, joins from JO Hambro where he ran the firm's UK Dynamic fund, but lef...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Scottish Mortgage adds 'dazzling' Hermès and Nubank to portfolio

Friday Briefing: China's mammoth stimulus has given equities a boost, but it doesn't solve the core issues

More on Funds

JP Morgan AM slashes fees on £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus and three other funds
Funds

JP Morgan AM slashes fees on £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus and three other funds

Following similar move in August

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 September 2024 • 1 min read
Savvides set to change name of Whitmore's UK Special Sits fund as he assumes control
Funds

Savvides set to change name of Whitmore's UK Special Sits fund as he assumes control

Now called the Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 September 2024 • 1 min read
Titan Investment Solutions launches two fixed income funds
Funds

Titan Investment Solutions launches two fixed income funds

Managed by Peter Doherty

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot