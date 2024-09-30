Savvides set to change name of Whitmore's UK Special Sits fund as he assumes control

Alex Savvides’ management start date at Jupiter Asset Management has been set for 11 October, at which point Ben Whitmore’s UK Special Situations fund will transfer to him and undergo a rebranding.
Whitmore, who has worked at Jupiter for over 17 years, announced back in January that he was leaving to set up his own boutique firm, Brickwood Asset Management. His departure date is set for "at least" 31 October, having been pushed back from the end of July to "facilitate a seamless handover with his successors", Jupiter previously said. JO Hambro's Savvides to take on Jupiter UK special sits as Ben Whitmore departs to launch boutique Savvides, who has long specialised in special situations and value investing, joins from JO Hambro where he ran the firm's UK Dynamic fund, but lef...
