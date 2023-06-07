Pathway Programme sees first member promoted to portfolio manager

Elena Salicioni was promoted to lead portfolio manager on one of Aon's multi-asset growth fund, having worked at the firm since 2016.

The Project Pathway programme was launched on 19 January 2023 and provides 60 women 24 training sessions over the course of a year, with the goal of training them to be successful portfolio managers.

Have we finally found a solution to the lack of women in fund management?

On 5 June, the initiative hit the halfway mark of the first cycle and for its twelfth session, candidates on the course and their sponsors met at Schroders offices in London to hear from renowned voice coach Patsy Rodenburg, who took the attendees through a series of 1-1, group and individual speaking and listening activities, all geared at developing how women can use their voices more effectively.

Rodenburg, who has coached Luciano Pavarotti and Judi Dench as well as Olympic athletes, politicians and banking CEOs, said: "Everything I teach, you know about.... In the simplest terms, today, I am going to give you what they would call delivery, how you can harness your voice, your present your ideas, to have impact."

Chair of the Diversity Project Helena Morrisey said in her welcoming speech that the feedback from the course so far had been positive, but they were already tweaking the process slightly as preparations for the next cohort get underway.

"We obviously are learning things from this year that we will do slightly differently next year," she said.

In the speech, Morrisey touched on the recent CBI scandal, which has centred around sexual assault and misconduct claims.

Morrisey said "I think it is worth us mentioning this, because clearly we are not pretending that the backdrop to business is perfect, although I think we were all shocked by those developments."

She highlighted the Diversity Project's SafeSpace initiative, which "[is] for people who might have experienced not just sexism but all the isms to come forward anonymously and share their experiences to try and help".

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

Speaking to candidates in the current round of the programme, Bhavini Parmar alternatives product delivery manager at HSBC Asset Management, said all of the modules "have been challenging in a way, as I do not come from an investment background".

The programme is open to individuals not currently investment teams, but Parmar described her own path into the asset management realm as "unique".

"I do not have a degree, I joined the industry straight from university," she said.

"I was lucky enough to get a job as a project manager a couple of years ago, and I have been so grateful to have that job. But it has always meant that it was not really been possible to move outside of the area that I have always been in."

Parmar said: "For me, I guess this was an opportunity that would enter into something that I would have never had an opportunity to."

She highlighted that the goal of the programme was not just to train a pool of new managers, but specifically "successful portfolio managers".

"They will teach you to be successful, which is really exciting," she said.

One of the main benefits outside of the training itself was the support network with the 59 other women on the course.

"We have a WhatsApp group," Parmar said, and the ‘buddy' groups frequently go out for dinner or coffee together.

She said it was the first time she had been able to network with a group of people like her.

"I have always worked with people that were double my age and men, so I have never really had that community of people that were, literally, on the same pathway as me in terms of career and have a similar end goal."

The Big Question: 12 female investors on what is the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it?

While some candidates joined with no prior investment background, others previously worked within existing portfolio management teams.

Stephanie Geary joined JO Hambro's UK Dynamic team in 2020 as an equity analyst, having previously specialised in risk management.

Geary said she was encouraged to apply for the Pathway Programme by the fund's lead manager, Alex Savvides.

"In all honesty, I was quite happy as a portfolio risk manager...but [Alex] told me ‘I think you are selling yourself short. I think you have got great skills and I think, you know, you can tick these boxes," she said.

Geary said she had not missed a single session and one thing which had consistently been "drilled into us throughout is to not think that you cannot do it but to just go for it".

She said: "If you are thinking ‘I might like to do that but I am not sure', if there are any parts of you think she might want to do X career, then definitely just put yourself forward. What is the worst that somebody can say? Sorry, but we are oversubscribed?".

Giving advice to the next prospective cohort, Zoe Dunkley, product director Invesco EMEA, and May Laghzaoui, analyst Artemis Global Select team, said they could not recommend the programme enough.

Laghzaoui said: "The variety of the sessions, combined with meeting all these people, personally is a great opportunity for me to learn a lot."

Dunkley, who also took part in the Investment Association's Investment20/20 programme, said "my advice for potential candidates is to make the most of it...you are only going to be on the programme once".

She added, for firms considering who to put forward "it gives senior leaders an opportunity to find out about young women in their form that would be interested in becoming a portfolio manager one day that they had never necessarily considered".