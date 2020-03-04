Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group is a global asset management group headquartered in the City of London. It offers a range of financial products to individuals, intermediary advisors and institutional investors globally under the trade name Janus Henderson Investors.
The group's holding company, Janus Henderson Group plc, is incorporated in Jersey and is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange.
Janus Henderson was formed from the all-stock merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group in May 2017. At the time of the merger, the combined group had assets under management of $360.5bn.
The company manages mutual funds and ETFs in five asset classes: equities, quantitative equities, alternatives, fixed income and multi-asset.
