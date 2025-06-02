Two Janus Henderson funds awarded RSMR funding

Research house RSMR has rated two Janus Henderson funds, one targeting technology and the other aiming at financial services companies, Investment Week can reveal.
The two Janus Henderson strategies are Janus Henderson Global Technology Leaders and Janus Henderson Global Financials. Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings RSMR analysts praised the former's "well-resourced and experienced team", adding that "technology stocks have become an ever increasing proportion of equity market indices in recent years". "This fund allows investors to access a team of specialist investors who have a strong long term track record of delivering attractive returns in this space," the analysts said. " The underlying investm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes