Investment trusts 'well placed to spot future winners'

All three firms are held by eight trusts that are part of the 22 in the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) UK Smaller Companies sector. According to the AIC, which analysed the holdings of all 22 trusts, XP Power, 4imprint Group and Alpha Group International came on top with eight investment trusts holding each company. BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks' Six other businesses were held by seven investment trusts, while five were the preferred option of six vehicles. Stuart Widdowson, manager of Odyssean Investment T...