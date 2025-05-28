GAM Investments poaches Janus Henderson European equities investment team

GAM Investments has appointed a European equities team to manage its flagship GAM Star European Equity and Continental European Equity funds.
The team comprises Tom O'Hara, Jamie Ross and David Barker, all previously from Janus Henderson. They will aim to bring a fresh perspective, but also deliver a core, style-agnostic strategy that builds on GAM's history. O'Hara, who joins GAM after seven years of managing European equity funds at Janus Henderson, said: "It is great to be joining GAM. This is a very exciting time in the company's turnaround, supported by a long-term focused majority owner and a strong, investment-led culture that traces its roots to Gilbert de Botton." Most UK CEOs have altered investment strategies ami...
