Investment20/20

2020: Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter force industry to refocus priorities

ESG

2020: Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter force industry to refocus priorities

Business progress pointless without greater social awareness

clock 26 November 2020 •
Women in Investment Festival: Highlights in pictures

UK

Women in Investment Festival: Highlights in pictures

A look back at this year's inaugural event

clock 09 March 2020 •
FCA's Megan Butler announced as keynote speaker for Women in Investment Festival

Industry

FCA's Megan Butler announced as keynote speaker for Women in Investment Festival

Joins fellow speakers Liz Field, Karis Stander and Bev Shah

clock 04 February 2020 •
Investment20/20 programme boosts industry with more than 1,000 recruits since launch

Industry

Investment20/20 programme boosts industry with more than 1,000 recruits since launch

Rise in BAME and school-leaver trainees

clock 11 March 2019 •
IA targets young talent with charity partnership

Industry

IA targets young talent with charity partnership

Latest Investment20/20 diversity push

clock 07 December 2018 •
IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign

Industry

IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign

Extends membership of Investment20/20

clock 28 June 2018 •
IA merges with Investment20/20 to improve diversity within investment management

Regulation

IA merges with Investment20/20 to improve diversity within investment management

Investment20/20 will retain its own brand

clock 09 April 2018 •
Trustpilot