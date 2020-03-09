Women in Investment Festival: Highlights in pictures

Investment Week's Women in Investment Festival was held along with sister publications Professional Adviser, Professional Pensions, Retirement Planner and Investment Europe

A full programme of speeches, panels and networking activities was in store for all the delegates

Opening this year's festival was Julia Streets, founder and CEO of Streets Consulting

On stage next was political commentator and Evening Standard columnist Ayesha Hazarika

Delivering her keynote speech, Megan Butler, director of supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority, argued that the regulator faces a 'struggle' to achieve diversity at senior levels. You can read more about it by clicking here

The day's first panel discussion was titled 'Ethnic Women in Investment'. Debate chair, Incisive Works account director Hardeep Tawakley ( right ), was joined by LGT Vestra's Geraldine Napier-Payne ( left ), City Hive's Bev Shah ( second left ) and the Thinking Ahead Institute's Marisa Hall ( second right ).

The day's second panel debate, 'Tales From The Top', was chaired by Investment Week's editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd (right) and featured Octopus Investments' Ruth Handcock (left), Magenta Financial Planning's Gretchen Betts (second left) and Legal & General Investment Management's Emma Douglas (second right).

The festival was not just about networking. It was also about relaxing and taking a mindful approach to work.

Guests enjoyed a free yoga session...

...and a meditation session

Investment20/20 held their talk, 'Entering The Industry', showcasing the benefits of their traineeship programme.

Pictured left to right: Daniel Oduleye, operations apprentice, Jupiter; Karis Stander, managing director, Investment20/20; Pippa O'Riley, corporate governance analyst, Schroders; and Manuela Gutierrrez Lizarazo, compliance trainee assistant, Barings Other presentations also took place away from the main stage.

Tamara Gillan, founder of the WealthiHer Network, delivered useful advice on overcoming imposter syndrome, more of which you can read about by clicking here

In her speech 'The Sticky Middle', Addidi Wealth founder Anna Sofat talked about the difficulties and sacrifices that have to be made if women are to successfully navigate middle management

Also among the guests at this year's Women in Investment Festival were The Diversity Project Charity, featuring co-founder Sarah Bates (middle)

Are men doing enough to drive change in diversity and inclusion with the industry? That was the question posed to the guests of this panel, featuring LGIM's Justin Onuekwusi, HSBC Global Asset Management's Andy Clark and Mercer's Michael Kinney

The Confidence People's Rosalind Adler (left) and Lea Sellers gave guests a crash course on becoming more confident in public speaking

Is the financial services industry to blame for the gender investing gap? Rainchq founder Davinia Tomlinson tackled this issue at her presentation live on stage

Up next was PwC UK partner, assurance Jane Portas, who came up with her ' 6 Moments that Matter' - tips on how women and everyone can make interventions to improve their financial lives

Guests then took part in a mentoring academy, which addressed what people should look for in a mentor, how and why to become a mentor, and how to become a mentee