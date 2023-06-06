Titan Wealth Holdings collaborates with IA to launch intern programme

Partnership with Investment20/20

Titan Wealth Holdings will offer two openings, with each placement lasting 12 months.
Titan Wealth Holdings has launched an internship programme with the Investment Association’s Investment20/20 scheme.

Titan will offer two openings, with each placement lasting 12 months.

One spot will be within Titan itself and the other will be within its group sales team.

Titan said it "plans to hire more interns later this year", adding that the year-long placement will enable applicants to "participate in the structured Investment20/20 trainee programme with its range of support and development, while providing on-the-job learning opportunities".

The IA's Investment20/20 programme launched in 2013 and aims to create a more diverse and inclusive investment industry by enabling more opportunities for young professionals to enter the sector.

Over 60 different groups are already signed up to the programme, including abrdn, Fidelity International, Legal & General, Ninety One and Vanguard.

Titan said the Investment20/20 training formed part of its own initiatives to support and develop "talent who can join the business and develop their own careers as the business grows", and said it helped "providing Titan with access to a diverse pool of candidates from a variety of backgrounds" for its openings.

Damian Sharp, COO of Titan Wealth, said: "We recognise the value in nurturing young talent and opening the financial services sector to those from diverse backgrounds. The partnership with Investment 20/20 allows us to offer structured and formalised training programmes to ensure our interns get the most out of their experience with us."

He added: "We have ambitious growth targets as a business and intend to expand the internship programme as our business evolves."

