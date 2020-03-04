International Monetary Fund
Martin Gilbert: Will this decade be more of a whimper than a roar?
What investors need to add to their checklists for the next 10 years
EM 2020 outlook: 'Impulsive' Trump and other macro woes to persist
But growth and sentiment set to improve
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'
Hard currency (HC) and local currency (LC) emerging market debt (EMD) have already delivered 13% and 10.3% this year respectively.
US and emerging market equities: The race to the top
How have stocks performed over 2019?
Martin Gilbert: We must get used to a lower growth environment
Anticipated downturns should not weigh on long-term decisions
In debt we trust? The 90th anniversary of the great stockmarket crash
Could 2019's markets see a repeat of Wall Street in 1929?
India under the microscope: A global investor 'conundrum'
How the emerging market giant is plotting its next growth path
Argentina: Is corporate debt an opportunity?
Select issuers now more attractive
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
The Big Question: What tools do central banks have at their disposal during the next recession?
The policies and programmes that could protect a worldwide plunge
The 'toxic mushrooms' in the high yield market
Factors affecting growth
Update: Lagarde to step down from IMF role to focus on ECB nomination
Nomination facing resistance from European Parliament
The 'uneasy picture' in Europe
Perhaps surprisingly, Europe was the second best-performing regional stockmarket in the world in the first half of 2019.
Brexit gloom grows as 11% of investment professionals reveal they plan to leave City
Looming threat of no deal
Fidelity's Greer: Will Turkey take its own medicine?
Fixing an overheating economy
Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn of Argentine Bote
Could now be Argentina's single largest creditor
Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric
Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...
Martin Gilbert: How times have changed
35 years on
Will the weak dollar trend continue from here?
Short duration key in current environment
IMF backs Lagarde despite negligence ruling
Dispute from her time as French minister
UK will be fastest growing G7 economy this year - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its UK GDP forecast and now predicts the country will see stronger growth than any other G7 economy this year.