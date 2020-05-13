Six rules for income investing during the Covid-19 crisis

1. Broaden your universe





The wave of dividend cancellations is likely to have a significant impact on large-cap focused income funds, given more than half of FTSE 100 dividends have historically been concentrated in only ten companies.





By adopting a broader focus and looking down the market capitalisation spectrum, investors can find smaller businesses dominant in niche areas, which are less susceptible to broad market movements and more insulated from certain global macroeconomic risks.





For example, we have invested in Strix, the global leader in kettle controls. Its leadership position in this niche market makes the company more resilient to the impact of economic turbulence. Strix recently reconfirmed its intention to pay its final dividend, due this month.





We have also invested in Moneysupermarket, another confirmed dividend payer with a market leading position in the price comparison market, a highly cash generative business model and a strong unleveraged balance sheet.