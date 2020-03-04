Impax Asset Management
Impax AUM jumps 7% in first quarter
Net inflows healthy despite challenging equity market
Impax reports £1.4bn inflows amid 'unprecedented' environmental awareness
AUM shoots up to £15.1bn
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2019
Honouring the best in closed-ended fund management
Why emerging markets offer the best ESG growth opportunities
Growing awareness of environmental factors
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 20 November
Why the asset management industry needs to #talkaboutblack
Addressing the lack of ethnic diversity in C-suite jobs
Impax AM posts 70% profit increase in H1
Despite broadly negative market sentiment
#talkaboutblack: Panel of leading black industry figures discuss the need for change
Raising the profile of BAME community in the City
The trusts leading the way on ESG
Making the push towards ethical investment
Impax AM reveals plans to launch Ireland subsidiary in preparation for Brexit
Reporting a landmark year
Three hidden gems in the UK small-cap sector challenging their larger peers
Pharma sector and specialist managers among picks
SJP replaces Standard Life Aberdeen with Impax on Ethical fund; launches Diversified Assets fund
KKR to manage Diversified Assets fund
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Impact on decision-making
Q1 updates: Hargreaves Lansdown's tech investments boosts ISA season activity
Asset and wealth manager trading updates
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
The rise of the 'connected world' powered by big data
The rise of big data in industrial and environmental end markets is essentially the coming together of two separate technology developments.
Five 'safe pair of hands' funds to watch
From Canaccord Genuity
Valentine's Special: Selectors reveal their longest fund courtships
Train, Findlay and Lawson among the names
Impax boosts AUM to £10bn with US boutique acquisition
Decade-long relationship with firm
Impax nets tenth consecutive quarter of inflows
Net flows of £791m
How China's latest Five-Year Plan will drive environmental markets
Despite having an economy that continues to outpace that of many other countries, China's growth has slowed in recent years, raising concerns over the broader implications for investments.
Impax AUM tops £6bn
AUM jumps 27%
Big Question Part I: Have investors become too optimistic about the impact of a Trump presidency?
Fund managers share their views