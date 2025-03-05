Impax AM cuts 10% of staff as AUM falls by £6bn

On 28 February, Impax's AUM totalled £28.5bn. This compared to £34.1bn on 31 December 2024, a drop of more than 16%. The fall in AUM was driven primarily by the loss of the St James's Place Sustainable & Responsible Equity fund mandate, which represented around £5.1bn (8%) of Impax's annualised revenue as at the end of January. Ahead of its annual general meeting today (5 March), Impax's chief executive, Ian Simm, said: "In light of the contraction of our assets under management, we have accelerated our efficiency programme." Impax AM suffers 8.3% AUM drop amid 'high outflows' foll...