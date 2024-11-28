Impax AM on acquisition trail as AUM steadies

Fixed income and private markets

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Impax Asset Management is looking at further acquisitions to bolster its fixed income and private markets capabilities, following the purchase of Absalon Corporate Credit and the European arm of SKY Harbor Capital Management earlier this year.

Addressing shareholders in its year-end results, Impax chief executive Ian Simm said the firm's priorities were centred on broadening the distribution of its listed equities offering and scaling up its fixed income and private markets propositions. "While we will primarily achieve this growth organically, we will consider smaller acquisitions on an opportunistic basis, particularly in the latter two asset classes," he said. Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue Simm added the private markets team is currently working on plans for raising the next fund in Impax's renew...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Odyssean IT bets on surge in M&A among UK equities

Schroder UK Mid Cap names new chair as Robert Talbut departs

More on Companies

Impax AM on acquisition trail as AUM steadies
Companies

Impax AM on acquisition trail as AUM steadies

Fixed income and private markets

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
Shares in Direct Line rise by over 40% following rejection of £3.3bn Aviva bid
Companies

Shares in Direct Line rise by over 40% following rejection of £3.3bn Aviva bid

Offer 'highly opportunistic'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
BlackRock to strike deal for private credit manager HPS - reports
Companies

BlackRock to strike deal for private credit manager HPS - reports

Amid M&A spree

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 November 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot