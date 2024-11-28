Impax AM on acquisition trail as AUM steadies

Addressing shareholders in its year-end results, Impax chief executive Ian Simm said the firm's priorities were centred on broadening the distribution of its listed equities offering and scaling up its fixed income and private markets propositions. "While we will primarily achieve this growth organically, we will consider smaller acquisitions on an opportunistic basis, particularly in the latter two asset classes," he said. Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue Simm added the private markets team is currently working on plans for raising the next fund in Impax's renew...