Impax AM stabilises flows as AUM remains 'broadly flat' in Q4

Held at around £26bn

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Impax Asset Management's total assets under management remained broadly flat in Q4, with “solid evidence that flows are stabilising", the company said in its quarterly update today (8 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

UK 'embraces innovation' as FCA ban on crypto ETNs lifts

European crypto ETPs on course for a record year as they attract €972m in Q3

More on Companies

Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon
Companies

Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon

EGM on 9 October

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
Impax AM stabilises flows as AUM remains 'broadly flat' in Q4
Companies

Impax AM stabilises flows as AUM remains 'broadly flat' in Q4

Held at around £26bn

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
Shawbrook Group expected to list in London
Companies

Shawbrook Group expected to list in London

Previously rumoured in July

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 06 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot