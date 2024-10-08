Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue

Following Absalon acquisition

Beth Brearley
Impax Asset Management continued to struggle with outflows in the fourth quarter of its financial year but saw some relief from favourable market conditions and its recent acquisition.

Stronger market conditions boosted AUM by £1.2bn while the acquisition of Absalon Capital Management in July added a further £312m to the firm's fixed income assets, taking AUM to £37.2bn as at 30 September. This represented an increase of 0.7% over the quarter but a decrease of 0.6% over the financial year since 30 September 2023. Impax AM assets grow 5.9% despite £2.7bn outflows The asset manager did, however, manage to stem redemptions in Q4, which were largely from intermediary clients representing European private wealth investors, such as BNP Paribas Asset Management, with ou...

