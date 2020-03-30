Ilga Haubelt

Newton's Clay and team to join RWC

People moves

Newton's Clay and team to join RWC

Will establish global equity income strategy

clock 30 March 2020 •
Haubelt to lead BNY Mellon Global Income as Nick Clay and others depart

Equities

Haubelt to lead BNY Mellon Global Income as Nick Clay and others depart

Joins from Deka Investments

clock 26 March 2020 •
Newton IM hires Haubelt to lead £11.1bn equity opps unit

People moves

Newton IM hires Haubelt to lead £11.1bn equity opps unit

Newly-created role

clock 29 October 2019 •
Trustpilot