Haubelt to lead BNY Mellon Global Income as Nick Clay and others depart

Manager of the BNY Mellon Global Income fund Nick Clay has left Newton Investment Management after 20 years at the firm, alongside co-manager Andrew MacKirdy and two analyst colleagues to join another business, Investment Week can reveal.

Investors in the £5.2bn AUM fund have been told this morning of the departures as well as the appointment of Ilga Haubelt, who had served as head of equity opportunities, and is now taking over lead management of the strategy and Newton's equity income hub, Investment Week understands.

Newton CEO appointed non-exec at Bank of England

With more than 20 years' experience Haubelt previously worked at Deka Investment, where she was global head of equities and lead portfolio manager of its €6.8bin global equity income fund, which she built up from around €300m in assets in her time there.

The Deka strategy is understood to be similar to that of Newton's, drawing on thematic, bottom-up research and ESG inputs to deliver its objectives.

Haubelt will also now be supported by Newton equity and multi-asset income veterans Robert Hay, Paul Flood and Jon Bell, with further input from Newton's existing equity income team portfolio managers Emma Mogford and Zoe Kan.

She will also be supported by Newton's 31-strong global research team, which Investment Week also understands will be looking to recruit up to four new analysts as soon as is possible, given the current pandemic environment.

Elsewhere, deputy CIO Charlie French is set to take over responsibility for Newton's equity opportunities hub.

Speaking to Investment Week, Newton's CIO Curt Custard said French's role transition "will take place over time because these are internal roles", and the firm has "the luxury of having time" in that respect.

With regard to the changes within the Global Income strategy, Custard said: "We have assembled a very, very strong team.

Newton Real Return's Iain Stewart set to retire

"[Haubelt] has a very disciplined approach, she is a thematic-oriented investor, she integrated ESG at Deka - that was one of the attractions for us being able to hire her."

The sector-leading BNY Global Income fund is down 5.3% over one year to 25 March, but has returned 3.7% and 44% over three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo data.

Its IA Global Equity Income sector is down 10.5% and 5% over one and three years respectively, and up 15.2% over five.