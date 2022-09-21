Fidelity International appoints new head of equities for Europe

Ilga Haubelt, the new head of equities for Europe at Fidelity International

Haubelt joins from Newton Investment Management, where she was most recently the head of equity income as well as manager on several global and sustainable income funds.

The new head will be based in London and lead Fidelity's European-based equity investment team, driving investment performance and identifying opportunities to build out new strategies.

This appointment follows an earlier senior hire in July, with Marty Dropkin being made head of equities for Asia Pacific at the firm.

Haubelt and Dropkin will be jointly accountable for the global direction and delivery of Fidelity's equities business. Both report into Andrew McCaffery, Fidelity's global chief investment officer.

McCaffery commented: "We are pleased to welcome Ilga to Fidelity. Ilga and Marty's combined depth of investment knowledge, breadth of experience and strong track-record will be invaluable as we deliver investment performance for our clients and place sustainability considerations at the heart of everything we do."