Newton's Clay and team to join RWC

Nick Clay, Andrew MacKirdy and Newton Investment Management colleagues responsible for the BNY Mellon Global Income fund are set to join RWC Partners.

Investment Week revealed last week that Clay and his team were set to leave the BNY Mellon Investment Management boutique, with Ilga Haubelt taking over lead management of the Global Income strategy and Newton's equity income hub.

The team are now set to establish a global equity income strategy at RWC, sitting alongside the firm's UK equity income business.

RWC chief executive Dan Mannix told the Financial Times that the firm's independent structure and boutique culture were "a significant component" of the Newton managers' decision to join.

He added: "Across the City, investment managers are becoming increasingly frustrated that they don't have access to the resources they need to actively manage money."

Mannix noted a "divergence" in the interests of large asset managers' shareholders and those of their portfolio managers and investors.

Large firms have their hands tied by annual profit targets set by shareholders and are therefore forced to embark on cost cutting or engaging in M&A, which is "distracting" for their investment staff and risked compromising returns, he said.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said: "Nick and the team are very experienced, and the boutique doesn't yet have a global equity income franchise, so it's a gap the company can fill very nicely."

He added that RWC has hired teams before "with great success", citing as examples Ian Lance, Nick Purves and John Teahan from Schroders in 2013, and Graham Clapp and his team from his own company Pensato, and before that Fidelity, in 2017.

McDermott said: "I see no reason why this success cannot be replicated by Nick and the team in the future. It's an exciting new start for them and I look forward to seeing details of a new fund launch in the not-too-distant future."